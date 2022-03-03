Whenever global catastrophe unfolds, almost everyone’s bound to have an opinion (while also watching on in horror), and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is no exception. Some current takes (Chris Evans directing people to stories of Russia’s history of atrocities towards rivals) are more productive than others (John Cena deciding to promote Peacemaker or AnnaLynne McCord performing spoken-word poetry), and Ice-T’s taking the commonsensical approach.

That’s what the interpretation has been as Ice-T — he of the no-BS Twitter threads — delivered his observation, in which he definitely does not pull an incomprehensible Steven Seagal move. Rather, Ice is dropping his truth as he sees fit.

“Here’s the Situation,” the SVU mainstay and Body Count frontman tweeted. “As soon as the US fires ONE bullet at a Russian solider. From the Ground or Air…. WE are at War with Russia. Not good.”

Here’s the Situation: As soon as the US fires ONE bullet at a Russian solider. From the Ground or Air…. WE are at War with Russia. Not good. pic.twitter.com/PgEA8LBUtg — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 2, 2022

People are here for this analysis, and they’re praising the man who portrays Fin Tutuola, not only for speaking out without bashing anyone else, but for having a much more levelheaded take on foreign policy than the talking heads (with credentials, even including former ambassadors and professors) on cable news.

When Ice T understands the situation more clearly than half the tenured natsec columnists https://t.co/NahiQn1Nb6 — Jason Lefkowitz (@jalefkowit) March 3, 2022

Ice T knows the score. https://t.co/X8iPJ8iqVJ — Hank Hoffman (@HankHoffman5) March 3, 2022

Finally, the voice of reason breaks through: Ice T. https://t.co/4ZV7AarsgS — Daniel Z. Brito (@DanielZBrito1) March 3, 2022

One of the ways you can tell that DC think tankers, IR academics, and journalists covering foreign affairs, are all frauds, is that ICE T, someone with no academic qualifications to discuss foreign affairs, understand foreign policy better than they do. Credentialism is cancer. https://t.co/M3Fr14uxTQ — Tacos and Airplanes (@blob_watcher) March 3, 2022

ice t is more sensible than any foreign policy expert on a cable news network. https://t.co/qsGulLLPnr — liam (@1007MountainDr) March 3, 2022

Not surprised that ICE T has better takes on this than the blue check brigade and many syndicated columnists and former ambassadors. https://t.co/4a2CI0yBvg — isi baehr-breen (its pronounced ‘izzy’) (@isaiah_bb) March 3, 2022

Ice T gets this more than people who are paid to talk about foreign policy for a living. https://t.co/pKDPZgU9ID — Nilesh (@nilesh12412) March 3, 2022

Ice T coming in with a more rational take than lots in our government. https://t.co/5qAMjroTCn — Manic Pixie Dream Enby (@GreekMike1337) March 3, 2022

Ice-T for public office? No way, man. He’s got more productive things to do in between telling the world, “Russia is definitely on that BullSh*t.”