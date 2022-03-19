Ever since Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty after shooting three protesters, killing two, people have wondered where he would go next. Would he do what Donald Trumpand Tucker Carlson and the like wanted and become a rightwing superstar? Or would he go in the opposite direction, dedicating his life to peace and atonement? Based on a recent tweet, it seems he’s leaning more towards the former.

No, it’s not Lemon Heads.. it’s the burning hole in my pocket thanks to a Joe Biden presidency.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UpPvfHEjRv — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) March 18, 2022

Late last week, amid soaring gas prices that are at least partly to blame on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Rittenhouse posted a trolling tweet. In it, he repurposes his infamous courtroom meltdown, when he started crying hysterically while on the stand. Now he’s holding a gas pump as he hyperventilates.

“No, it’s not Lemon Heads,” he wrote, “it’s the burning hole in my pocket thanks to a Joe Biden presidency.”

The “Lemon Heads” bit was a reference to LeBron James, one of many who called into question the sincerity of Rittenhouse’s crying jag. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted during the trial. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.” (Rittenhouse has vowed to sue James over the tweet, among others.)

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Rittenhouse later admitted he didn’t create the video, thanking the “mememaster” who did.

Still only 19 years old, Rittenhouse was 17 when he crossed state lines with an AR-15-style rifle to Kenosha, Wisconsin, one of the many sites of massive protests during the summer of 2020. After fatally shooting two people and wounding another, he pled self-defense and was found not guilty of all charges. His lawyer later accused rightwing personalities of trying to exploit his young client.

(Via TMZ)