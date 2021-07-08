Ice-T is many things, but most of all, he is not willing to endure people talking sh*t. Especially about him. It’s what also makes the rapper and TV star an incredible poster on social media, and he’s certainly not afraid to tell people exactly what he thinks of criticism that goes his way.

On Thursday, the Law and Order actor was taking questions on social media that stemmed from a post about his various roles in TV and film. The post focused on how different some of those roles have been, anything from a police officer to henchman.

Always wondered why big dog always got the role of a cop — J Hoova (@JHoov31) July 8, 2021

A commenter asked why the actor has played police officers in the past, and T himself chimed in, saying that the role is a “heavy” no matter if he has a badge or not.

Its just playing a Heavy.. Playing a Cop or a Gangster is the exact same acting…. You’ve got a Gun. And you want answers… https://t.co/an9eh1pKGK — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 8, 2021

Another follower questioned why people are always upset about him playing cops on TV, and T then made it clear: only “squares” care that he has played a police officer on TV.

“I don’t really get ANY flack from REAL players in the Streets,” T wrote. “They understand and respect the Hustle…. Just the occasional SQUARE talking sh*t. F em.”

It’s hard to argue with that, especially considering that he’s the one choosing to take these roles. Despite his general meme status playing Tutuola, he’s played a long list of characters over his acting career. If he says they’re the same approach and vibe, well, you sort of just have to take his word for it here.