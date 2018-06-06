IHOP Is Changing Its Name To ‘IHOb’ And The Internet Is Trying To Figure Out What It Means

#Twitter
06.06.18 2 hours ago 6 Comments

IHOP on Twitter

The International House of Pancakes is rebranding, but no one is quite sure what it means just yet. The breakfast destination is changing the last letter of its familiar acronym, and many are speculating that a new menu item is a reason for the switch.

On Monday, the flapjack emporium’s Twitter account announced it would be “flipping” its name to IHOb, complete with a graphic doing just that and teasing more information about the change on June 11.

But a lack of explanation begat speculation: what’s the B stand for? “Breakfast” seems a bit too obvious, and also would make the company lose the identity it gets associated with its iconic menu item. And anyway, it’s not like anyone goes to an IHOP assuming you can only order pancakes. That’s not a sound business model at all!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSBurgersIHOBIHOPTwitter

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 2 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP