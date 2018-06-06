The International House of Pancakes is rebranding, but no one is quite sure what it means just yet. The breakfast destination is changing the last letter of its familiar acronym, and many are speculating that a new menu item is a reason for the switch.
On Monday, the flapjack emporium’s Twitter account announced it would be “flipping” its name to IHOb, complete with a graphic doing just that and teasing more information about the change on June 11.
But a lack of explanation begat speculation: what’s the B stand for? “Breakfast” seems a bit too obvious, and also would make the company lose the identity it gets associated with its iconic menu item. And anyway, it’s not like anyone goes to an IHOP assuming you can only order pancakes. That’s not a sound business model at all!
its breakfast
yup. and really stupid. ihop was its own word. what is it now ‘eye-hob’? maybe apple was threatening to sue them
I was hoping it was ‘boobs’
International House of Bitches
It’s clearly the P turned upside down, so I’m guessing it’s some summer marketing campaign for some kind of “upside-down” specialty menu items, like the blueberry purée on the bottom, or the bacon and eggs underneath the pancake.
as Annie replied I didn’t even know that any one able to earn $8091 in four weeks on the
computer . why not check here…
.▬▬▬▬▬☛O OPEN~JOB~START
hjkhjkjh