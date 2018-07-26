People Are Throwing Themselves Out Of Cars And Getting Hurt For The Drake ‘In My Feelings’ Challenge

Because no viral “challenge” is worth its salt unless it involves youths putting themselves at risk of life or limb, the latest craze has people literally throwing themselves out of cars for the Drake “In My Feelings” challenge — also known as the “Keke challenge.” The challenge started out wholesomely enough, when Instagram personality Shiggy posted a clip of himself dancing to the Scorpion hit. From there, the dance craze caught on like wildfire as celebrities like Will Smith copied it, and eventually Shiggy even got to personally meet his muse.

But at some point, the harmless fad inexplicably went from people innocently dancing in the street to hurling themselves out of moving vehicles. Let’s see how that’s working out, shall we?

