Donald Trump now has less than a week to surrender to authorities in Georgia after being indicted on RICO charges for his alleged attempt to overturn the state’s election results. There has been talk that the former president may turn himself in on the day of the first Republican primary debate in an effort to steal thunder away from his opponents without having to get on stage with them. However, Trump might not be in such a rush given the conditions at the “notorious” Fulton County Jail also known as “Rice Street.”

According to reports, the situation is so bad that the county sheriff has called the jail a “humanitarian crisis” after an inmate was found dead, “covered in bed bugs and lice.” Oh, and also the inmates are literally making knives out of pieces of the wall.

Via Washington Post:

The building is falling apart, a point the sheriff tried to illustrate to county leaders by collecting hundreds of weapons fashioned from chunks of the crumbling walls and loading them into four wheelbarrows his deputies rolled into a public meeting last year. “What you’ll see in these wheelbarrows are shanks. Right now, they total over 1,100 shanks,” said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, who oversees the jail and has pushed for funding to replace it. “These are pieces of the building that have been ripped apart, fashioned into knives, fashioned into deadly weapons.”

As of this writing, Sheriff Labat has confirmed that “all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail.” However, the Washington Post reports that “it is not expected that any of the defendants would spend time in a holding cell or among the general detained population.”

There is little to no information on whether Trump or his co-conspirators will see a wall get turned into knives, but hey, you never know.

(Via Washington Post)