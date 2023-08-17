Donald Trump’s legal troubles have gotten so bad that his attorneys have now taken away his favorite thing: press conferences.

After Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis brought an indictment against Trump and 18 of his co-conspirators earlier this week over their efforts to overturn Georgia’s voting results in the 2020 presidential election, Trump quickly responded on his Truth Social account, vowing to take to the podium to clear his name. The twice-impeached president promised to present “a large, complex, detailed but irrefutable report” at a press conference to be held next Monday at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

“Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION!” Trump wrote. “They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

But now it seems his legal team is trying to put the kibosh on any public speaking engagements for fear that Trump will only further incriminate himself in the wide-ranging RICO case. According to ABC News, Trump’s attorneys have warned him that “holding such a press conference with dubious claims of voter fraud will only complicate his legal problems” and have “advised him to cancel it.” Trump’s voter fraud claims have already been thoroughly disproven by the state of Georgia’s GOP-led officials with its Republican governor, Brian Kemp, and Trump’s own Justice Department spearheading exhaustive efforts to perform recounts in the wake of his team’s allegations. With Trump and his allies refusing to present their “evidence” under oath, any reports Trump presents can’t be taken seriously. But that hasn’t stopped his lawyers from practically forbidding him from seeking more attention via impromptu press conferences likely because they know, as we do, that anytime Trump opens his mouth incriminating bullsh*t spews out.

(Via RawStory)