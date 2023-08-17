Donald Trump, who once said that only he could “save” Fox News, has once again lashed out at the news network for what he considers unfavorable coverage. And an unflattering choice of photos.

“Why doesn’t Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot. They just won’t do it!” he wrote on Truth Social, with the tone of Lrrr from Futurama asking “why does Ross, the largest friend, not simply eat the other friends?” He continued, “Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big “orange” one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they’re not. Just like 2016 all over again… And then they want me to debate!”

“The big ‘orange’ one with my chin pulled back”? You’re going to have be more specific, Don.

This is Trump’s second attack against in Fox News in two days. On Wednesday, he complained that the network is “going all out, just as they did in 2016, to figure who in this very large, but failing, Republican field, can beat your favorite President, Donald John Trump. They use only the most negative polls, which are still great for me, and do everything possible to show that they still have a chance.” He also wrote that he’s the only candidate “beating, by a lot, Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST ‘P’ EVER!”

Trump should be thrown in prison for shortening president to “P” alone.

