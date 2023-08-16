Donald Trump may seem mad that he nabbed himself a fourth indictment, but is he really? After all, the former president has said criminal charges have done wonders for his polls. Speaking of, he might have a specific date when he could turn himself into Fulton County jail in Georgia, just to really put the screws to his already flailing opponents.

As per Raw Story, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein went on MSNBC, where he speculated about how Trump will handle his fourth arraignment in only the last handful of months. Like his other 18 indictees in the Georgia election interference case, Trump has till next Friday to turn himself in. But, Bluestein ssaid, “My hunch is he’s not going to go under the cover of night.”

Bluestein said the talk of the town is that Trump is going to choose next Wednesday, the 23rd — which just so happens to be the day of the GOP primary debate he’s sworn up and down he’d be skipping. It’s possible, the reporter said, that Trump could see it as “counter-programming to the debate.”

Trump has always been theatrical and he’s always been petty, so it’s not beneath him to steal the thunder from the many Republicans looking to unseat him as head of the party. No doubt he’d love to stick it to Chris Christie, the most vocal anti-Trumpist running for the GOP ticket, who he’s reportedly terrified of debating anyway. If so, he’ll get to have his cake and eat it, too: avoid getting humiliated by Christie while robbing him and his other rivals of much-needed attention.

You can watch Bluestein’s MSNBC appearance in the video below.

(Via Raw Story)