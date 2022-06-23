The Trumps loves to talk about themselves, even when it could get them into trouble.

Discovery+ has acquired the streaming rights to Unprecedented, filmmaker Alex Holder’s three-part documentary that features “never-before-seen footage of the Trump family on the campaign trail and their reactions to the outcome of the election,” according to Variety. “The docuseries will offer intimate and unprecedented interviews with Trump, his family, and others who were in the White House.”

Footage from Unprecedented was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee, Holder confirmed earlier this week, as it features video captured during the final six weeks of Donald Trump’s failed re-election campaign, as well as from the January 6th attack at the U.S. Capitol. “As a British filmmaker, I had no agenda coming into this,” he wrote in a statement. “We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were and what motivated them to hold onto power so desperately. We have dutifully handed over all the materials the Committee has asked for and we are fully cooperating.”

CNN has released the first footage from the documentary, which you can watch below.

CNN just played the first footage from that Trump documentary that has come up at the January 6 hearings pic.twitter.com/PLhzoR4TGt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 23, 2022

Unprecedented is making the Trumps squirm, according to New York Times senior political correspondent Maggie Haberman. “My understanding is that there is some anxiety among some family members about what might have been said,” she said on CNN. “Again, not necessarily for legal reasons, but just because there are things… which are at odds with other statements that have been made.”

Unprecedented will premiere on Discovery+ later this summer.

(Via Variety)