A new excerpt from Stephanie Grisham‘s upcoming tell-all book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, throws Jared Kushner under the bus and essentially blames the former president’s son-in-law for costing Donald Trump the 2020 presidential election. As a former press secretary and chief-of-staff for First Lady Melania Trump, Grisham had inside access to the inner-workings of the nepotistic administration where Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump had a disastrous level of free reign, which earned them both scathing nicknames. Via Washington Post:

She wrote that the first lady and White House staff called Ivanka “the Princess” who regularly invoked “my father” in work meetings, and Grisham dubbed Kushner “the Slim Reaper” for his habit of inserting himself into other people’s projects, making a mess and leaving them to take the blame. Tellingly, Grisham writes that Ivanka and Jared tried to push their way into meeting Queen Elizabeth II alongside the president and first lady, a wild breach of protocol on a state visit, but were thwarted when they couldn’t fit into the helicopter. “I finally figured out what was going on,” Grisham writes. “Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States.”

According to Grisham, she also told the First Lady that if Trump loses the 2020 presidential election, it would be Kushner’s fault. Melania did not disagree.

As for Trump himself, Grisham accuses the president of what amounts to sexual harassment by allegedly making her enter his Air Force One cabin so that he could “look at her [behind].” The former president also allegedly phoned Grisham to specifically deny Stormy Daniels‘ accusations that his penis is small and shaped like Toad from Super Mario Bros.

(Via Washington Post)