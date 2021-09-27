A few months ago, Jake Gyllenhaal somehow got involved in the whole do-they-or-don’t-they-bathe controversy. What a weird few weeks that was. The whole ruckus began when Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed that they’re not too big on showers or bathing their kids. Soon, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard joined in with “wait for the stink” comments on their kiddos, and The Rock stepped up with a contrary perspective: no one is smelling with The Rock is cooking

The subject swiftly got out of hand, and soon enough, celebrities were being asked for their bathing perspectives during interviews to promote movies and such. Yet Jake Gyllenhaal got drawn into the subject during a Vanity Fair interview, which he did in large part to discuss his Prada fragrance campaign. So, smelling good was on the agenda and relevant, and there was a seemingly good-natured question about his shower ritual, to which Jake offered up, “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times.” He added, “I do believe… that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

In a followup interview with The Times, Jake’s here to tell everyone that he’s definitely a bather, and he found the line of questioning about his showering ritual to be “a bit invasive.” Here’s what he said to clarify:

“I think someone asked me about my bathing routine — which I found to be a bit invasive. And so my response was that I do it all, sometimes. And what I got back was that I don’t bathe… I’ve never been accused of being smelly. It’s fine. Of course I bathe.”

Fair enough. It’s understandable that Jake wouldn’t want to talk about his bathing habits, and the whole subject just sounds awkward all around. Also, Jake Gyllenhaal is a bather, end of story.

(Via The Times)