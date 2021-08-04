The American public has recently learned an awful lot about the bathing habits of Hollywood’s most famous parents. There was Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who admitted they rarely bathe their kids, or themselves, only throwing them in the tub or the shower when “you can see the dirt on them.” That got a lot of reactions, but turns out they’re not the only ones.

On a recent episode of The View, Kristen Bell confessed that she and her husband, Dax Shepard, are also infrequent bathers of their two children. “I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink,” she said, laughing. “Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up.”

She added, “There’s a red flag. Honestly, it’s just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.’”

As it turns out, Kunis and Kutcher went public with their bathing habits on Armchair Expert, the podcast hosted by…Dax Shepard. Kunis said that “when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day,” adding, “I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”

Bell said she doesn’t “hate what they’re doing. I wait for the stink.”

Shepard also weighed in, saying, “We bathed our children every single night prior to bed as their routine, then somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine and we had to start saying [to each other] like, ‘Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?’”

For what it’s worth, what they’re doing isn’t particularly unhygienic. The American Dermatology Association says children from 6 to 11 should have a bath once or twice a week. Given that Bell and Shepard’s kids fall into that category, it’s really not that weird.

(Via Page Six)