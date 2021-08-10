The Gulf Stream is in danger of collapse, and some people are very, very upset about the idea of putting on masks to help bring the pandemic to an end. In celebrity-land, though, a dividing line (with much lower, although still controversial, stakes) is shaping up: to bathe or not to bathe. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher started the discussion by admitting that they don’t bathe their kids (nor does Ashton prefer to fully shower) very often. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard joined the club while explaining that only visible dirt should earn a trip to bathland. Jake Gyllenhaal, as well, has expressed his finding that bathing is “less necessary” to him than it was in previous years.

Well, not every famous-type person’s on that train. Jason Momoa stepped up to point out that he’s freaking Aquaman, and he insisted, “I shower, trust me.” I can count myself on the lucky list of people to confirm that, yes, Momoa does smell like he showers, and now, The Rock is joining the shinier club. Here’s what he wrote on Twitter:

Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb.

Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’.

Shower (warm) after my workout before work.

Shower (hot) after I get home from work.

Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower

https://t.co/iE6ZPhrthL — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 7, 2021

Not only does The Rock bathe, but he does so three times per day, and he exfoliates, so there. Maybe he’s going a little bit overboard? I’d safely say that most people are once-per-day fans when it comes to showering, and that happens either in the morning or at night. Yet of course The Rock goes a few extra miles in this regard, which makes sense, given that he works out about eight times per day. To each his own, but at least we all know that The Rock (allegedly) smells as fresh as a daisy.