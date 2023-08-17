Earlier this year, Jamie Foxx was rushed to the hospital while on the set of his latest flick Back in Action after suffering from a medical complication. It’s been a few months, but Foxx is seemingly back in action for real this time, as he becomes more active on social media.

While the actor has yet to disclose what exactly happened, Foxx has been opening up about his “unexpected dark journey” on social media. He shared a photo of himself with a heartfelt caption, thanking his fans for their continued support over the past few months.

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light,” the caption read, paired with a photo of Foxx holding a pair of off-brand Crocs (not sponsored). “I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays”

Currently, Foxx stars as Bug in Strays, an R-rated canine film where a bunch of stray dogs curse and band together to get revenge on a neglectful owner by biting off his penis. This is normal cinema.