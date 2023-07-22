Back in mid-April, Jamie Foxx was mysteriously hospitalized. It’s still not been made public what ailment befell him, but he’s been getting better and better. The actor-musician has reportedly been looking “vibrant” and “cheerful,” and he even saved a woman’s purse after it went missing. Now he’s opening up further about his progress, while still keeping certain details private.

As per Deadline, Foxx posted a video on Instagram Friday in which he discussed the severity of his illness while thanking people for their messages and prayers.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” Foxx said.

He also explained why he kept himself out of the public eye.

“I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show,” he said. “I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Foxx debunked rumors that he’d been left paralyzed or blind. Still, it wasn’t a walk in the park.

“But I did go to hell and back,” Foxx said. “My road to recovery had some potholes as well but I’m coming back, and I’m able to work.”