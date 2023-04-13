Jamie Foxx experienced what sounds like a significant health scare this week, according to a statement from Corinne Foxx, his daughter, and TMZ.

On Wednesday night, April 12, Corinne posted to Instagram:

“From the Foxx Family: We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love,

The Foxx Family”

According to TMZ, Foxx was hospitalized.

“We’re told his condition was serious enough that Jamie’s family — some of whom were not in town — came to the hospital,” the outlet relayed. “One source told us, ‘He’s communicating now, and that’s good news.'”

People and TMZ both noted that Foxx has been in Atlanta filming Back In Action, his Netflix action movie with Cameron Diaz that was announced last June.