Last week, the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol storming came and went. President Joe Biden made a speech directly blaming the riot on his predecessor. Donald Trump, meanwhile, backed out of some vague press conference commemorating the day that ended his presidency in disgrace, then reportedly whined about it to anyone who would listen. We’re still learning things about what happened that day, thanks to the House select committee investigating its lead-up. For instance, did you know some of the perpetrators gave themselves away to the feds after they called Nancy Pelosi’s office looking for a “lost and found”?

This comes from Insider, who spoke to Rep. Jamie Raskin, who’s on aforementioned committee. He said that on Jan. 7, the day after the failed insurrection, some rioters called the office they had ransacked one day prior, looking for items they may have left there, including purses.

“The officers quickly got on the phone and said, yeah, just give us your name, your address, your social, you know, and we’ll tie up those loose ends,” Raskin told Insider.

It’s the kind of satire a satirist couldn’t make up, but to Raskin it also spoke to the mentality of Trump die-hards. “But what’s so fascinating to me about that there really were people who felt as if they had been summoned to Washington by the president,” Raskin said. He added:

“And when they were told that they were trespassing and invading the Capitol, they said the president invited them to be there … They didn’t have any kind of subtle understanding of the separation of powers. They just thought that the number one person in the US government had invited them to be there, and therefore they had a right.”

“It underscores the central role that Donald Trump played in it,” Raskin said. “But it does create a problem for assigning guilt at different levels of conduct.”

(Via Insider)