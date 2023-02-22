There were a lot of colorful characters who were arrested for taking part in the Jan. 6 riot. There’s QAnon Shaman, obviously. And the “influencer” who posted her misdeeds on social media. And the guy who claimed he stormed the Capitol while pounding Coors Light. Perhaps you forgot about the guy who was arrested while wearing a self-incriminating shirt that read “I Was There.” Well, nearly two years later, he’s finally been sentenced.

As per NBC News, Garrett Miller, an unemployed Texan who had also threatened Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on social media after his D.C. jaunt, has been handed 38 months in the clink. Prosecutor had asked for 48 months. Miller’s defense lawyer asked for 30. So the judge split it about down the middle.

When arrested in March of 2021, Miller was famously wearing a shirt featuring a giant picture of former president Donald Trump. “Take America Back,” it read, as well as the damning words, “I was there, Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021.”

Miller had pled guilty to 11 of the counts against him, which included “assaulting, resisting or impeding” officers during the riot.” For his Ocasio-Cortez threat, he’d been charged with an “interstate threat to injure or kidnap” the congresswoman. Then there was his “entering or remaining in a restricted building,” i.e., the Capitol.

On top of all this, Miller had also “openly discussed his desire to doxx the officer” who shot Ashli Babbitt, the MAGA woman killed during the skirmish, and “hug his neck with a nice rope.”

Anyway, so many Jan. 6 rioters have been sentenced to the slammer that perhaps Miller will find himself sharing a cell with one of them. Maybe the guy who was arrested while in a touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

(Via NBC News)