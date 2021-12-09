As the dust settles after the Capitol siege of Jan. 6, one perpetrator stood out more than most. He was Jacob Chansley, aka Jake Angeli, aka QAnon Shaman, the one wandering around shirtless with horns and a painted face, howling inside the chamber like an angry minotaur. But even 11 months later, we’re still learning about new eccentric members of this motley crew. There’s the “influencer” who bragged that she wouldn’t be imprisoned because she’s “white.” (She was sentenced to 60 days.) There’s the guy who was rounded up while in a touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Then there’s this guy. As per Raw Story, federal officials revealed that one of the MAGA rioters that day posted videos of himself invading the premises, even bragging that he was doing so while knocking back some brewskis.

His name is Thomas Paul Conover, and he’s a Texas resident who strolled into the Capitol building after it was breached and took pictures of himself doing, among other things, brandishing an empty Coors Light.

In one video, he suggested that the violent mob, who assaulted Capitol police and whose exploits led to five deaths, was more peaceful than Black Lives Matter protesters. After all, they weren’t “spray painting sh*t or burning sh*t down.”

In another, taken after he left the premises, he told viewers, “I don’t always storm the Capitol of the United States of America, but when I do I prefer Coors Light.”

Among Conover’s charges are, as per Raw Story, “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do and with knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct.”

Alas, there’s no evidence that Conover actually pounded Coors while inside the Capitol. And all this for a guy who hates people who drink beer.

