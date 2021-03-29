It’s been nearly three months since the deadly failed MAGA coup attempt, in which die hard Trump supporters tried, and failed, to overturn the 2020 election results by storming the US Capitol building. Since then, there have been more than 300 arrests, footage of which has occasionally been turned into social media content. But it’s safe to say that none of them have been as funny as the guy who was arrested while actually wearing a t-shirt that directly incriminated him.

As per AP News, when one Garret Miller was rounded up at his Dallas home on January 20, he greeted authorities while wearing a shirt that featured a big picture of Donald Trump. There were words, too: “Take Back America,” it read, as well as “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021.”

What’s more, like many of the hundreds of people arrested for storming the Capitol, he thoroughly documented his actions on social media — not on Parler or Gab, the services taken over by right-wing extremists, but on Facebook. As per AP:

After Miller posted a selfie showing himself inside the Capitol building, another Facebook user wrote, “bro you got in?! Nice!” Miller replied, “just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol,” prosecutors said.

But that’s not all:

After the Democratic congresswoman tweeted the word “Impeach,” Miller tweeted back to her, “Assassinate AOC,” according to prosecutors. In a Jan. 10 post on Instagram, Miller said the officer who shot and killed a woman in the crowd of rioters should get a televised execution, according to prosecutors. Miller believed the officer was a Black man and called him a “prize to be taken,” prosecutors said. “He will swing,” he allegedly wrote. “I had a rope in my bag on that day.”

Miller — who remains jailed in Oklahoma and whose transfer to D.C. is on hold after he broke his collarbone while playing soccer in the facility’s recreation yard —faces 12 counts, including civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. His lawyer claims that he has expressed regret for his actions, and that he “has no history of violence, and he did not engage in any acts of violence in connection with the charged offenses, unlike many others who have previously been released.” It’s big if true, especially considering the sentiments expressed by his t-shirt.

(Via AP News)