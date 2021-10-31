Donald Trump may be doing all he can to avoid punishment for helping incite the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but the supporters who took part aren’t so lucky. Hundreds of people have been arrested for their role in the failed insurrection, and some of them are playing ball, even if it means incriminating their favorite former president. And then there’s Jenna Ryan, the “influencer” who documented her exploits online on that fateful day, and who was sure she was above the law because she was blonde and white.

As per HuffPost, prosecutors are seeking 60 days in prison for Ryan, a life coach and real estate broker from Fresno, Texas who took a private plane to D.C. the day of Joe Biden’s certification. She took pictures of herself standing next to broken windows, Facebook livestreamed herself inside the Capitol building, chanted “hang Mike Pence,” kicked some journalists’ media equipment around, and generally made it very, very easy for prosecutors to prosecute her. Which is what they’re doing.

Did Ryan think she could get off scot-free? She sure did. Among the evidence prosecutors are using against her is a tweet where she wrote, straight-up, that she would never go to jail because she has “blonde hair white skin a great job a great future.”

“A defendant who believes she is immune from strict punishment because of her race and physical appearance may reoffend because the consequences for wrongdoing will never, in the defendant’s mind, be severe even when severity is merited,” the prosecutors wrote. “Perhaps the most compelling need for specific deterrence arises from the defendant’s misguided belief that she is above the law, or at least insulated from incarceration.”

Feds also didn’t appreciate that she was hawking her real estate business while she was carousing inside the Capitol, telling people, “You guys, will you believe this? I am not messing around. When I come to sell your house, this is what I will do. I will f*cking sell your house.”

That is, she will “f*cking sell your house” after a likely stint in the slammer. Ryan will be sentenced on Thursday.

(Via HuffPost)