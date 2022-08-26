Despite sitting on $2 billion courtesy of Saudi Arabia, Jared Kushner has been aggressively making the media rounds to promote his new book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir. Donald Trump’s son-in-law has made stops on Fox News, Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM show, and other right-wing media outlets to push a book that The New York Times equated with “watching a cat lick a dog’s eye goo.”

While most of Kushner’s interviews have centered around white-washing the Trump administration and/or distancing himself from the numerous scandals contained therein, things took a turn when the former White House advisor did a livestream with Richard Grenell. Apparently, Kushner believes that a combination of exercise and science could make him, and this is not a joke, live forever. Yeah…

Jared Kusher did a live stream for his book, that has an amazing 535 views, where he said he thinks he is going to live forever pic.twitter.com/lM4E8K2R5D — z3dster (@z3dster) August 25, 2022

In Kushner’s quasi-defense, his belief isn’t entirely narcissistic. He genuinely thinks his entire generation also has the chance be immortal, so that’s neat. Via Mediaite:

From the last year, the one thing I’ve tried to put a priority on since I left the White House was, you know, getting some exercise in. I think that there is a good probability that my generation is, hopefully with the advances in science, either the first generation to live forever, or the last generation that’s going to die. So, we need to keep ourselves in pretty good shape.

Of course, if no one dies, the planet is going to fill up very quickly, but Grenell chose not to ask a single follow-up after hearing the former President of the United States’ son-in-law basically say he’s immortal. It’d be nice to know if Kushner envisions some sort of Highlander situation or how he thinks this whole thing will work if a bunch of us are about to be doomed to this existence forever.

Then again, it’s not like we won’t have time to figure it out. So, so much time.

(Via Mediaite)