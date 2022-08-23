While stopping by Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning, Jared Kushner got hit with a question, live on the air, that was definitely not an easy softball about his new book. In a surprising display of journalism, host Steve Doocy asked Kushner about the latest, damaging report from The New York Times that Donald Trump had 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Considering the Times recently published a scathing review of Kushner’s White House memoir, the question was a double-whammy for the former president’s son-in-law.

“Why would the former president have that many classified things at Mar-a-Lago?” Doocy asked. After Kushner delivered a carefully worded response that notably distanced himself from the issue, he attacked the media for constantly giving Trump a hard time. Via Mediaite:

“I’m not familiar with what exactly the contents were,” Kushner said. “But what I’ll just say from my personal experience is that — again, in the campaign, in the transition, we had a very innocent meeting with the Russian ambassador and then four months later you are reading that the intel agencies are leaking to The Washington Post that we requested this secret back channel, and then The New York Times and CNN go crazy for a weekend accusing us of treason, and then it turns out such a thing never really happened.”

Kushner ended his remarks by trying to downplay the severity of Trump’s predicament. “There are so many things that have been hyperventilated about over the last years that turned out to be nothing,” he said.

Of course, it should be noted that Kushner’s name has been tossed around as a possible informant that alerted the Feds. His cousin Mary Trump theorized that Kushner’s billion-dollar deal with the Saudis may have put him in a legal trouble that caused him to roll over on his father-in-law. Again, this is all speculation, but it adds another layer to the awkwardness Kushner must’ve felt when asked about the Mar-a-Lago documents live on the air.

(Via Mediaite)