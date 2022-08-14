Right now, Donald Trump is probably looking back fondly on that time everyone made fun of his golf tournament look. The former president is facing potential jail time over possibly violating the Espionage Act and two other laws following an FBI search of his home at Mar-a-Lago. Agents left the premises with 11 boxes of classified documents, some of which may pertain to nuclear weapons. The search reportedly came after a tip from inside Trumpworld. But who was the mole? Trump’s niece has a good idea.

Mary Trump points the finger at Jared Kushner as the Trumpworld mole. pic.twitter.com/OMEOP34twl — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 13, 2022

As per Insider, Mary Trump went on The Dean Obeidallah Show Friday, where she was asked to speculate on who could be the rat within her uncle’s midst. She ruled out some people. “We need to start with who would have access to this stuff,” Mary Trump said. “I don’t think Mark Meadows would have access to it.”

She then turned her attention to someone whose private equity firm received a huge sum from the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. “I think we need to look very hard at why Jared [Kushner] got $2 billion,” she said. “We need to look very hard at why he has been so quiet for so many months now.”

She was reluctant, though, to name Kushner himself, saying, “we need to think about who could also be implicated in this that would need as big a play as turning Donald in in order to get out of trouble, or at least to mitigate the trouble they’re in. It sounds like somebody in Jared’s position. I’m not saying it’s Jared, but it could be.”

It’s true, Jared has been quiet since the final days of Trump’s presidency. It’s also been said he and his wife, Ivanka Trump, have been trying to distance themselves from her father’s ever-more erratic outbursts. On top of that, Kushner has been known to surround himself with dicey associates, including on his disastrous attempt to reign in the COVID-19 pandemic. All in all, it sounds like one leaky ship down there at the resort where the former president now resides.

(Via Insider)