Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Announced That They Are Splitting Up, And Man Do People Have Thoughts About It

Let’s get this obligatory line out of the way first: love is dead.

From there, we can reflect upon the surprising news that See and Aquaman star Jason Momoa and A Different World and Mustang-lover Lisa Bonet called it quits. They’ve been together for about sixteen years, married for five years, and share two children; and yep the marriage has run its course.

Momoa announced the parting of their ways on Instagram, where he explained that “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times.” He added, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.” Further, he declared that “We free each other.”

All of this is happening amid pandemic conditions, although that doesn’t appear to have slowed down the career front for Momoa. Rather, he’s moved from losing his mind in “gnarly” quarantine before going “blonde” for Aquaman 2. It happens!

Whatever the cause of the split, people are shocked to hear the news. Reactions are mixed, but the news has made some people emotional… and yes, it’s also a “huge blow for hot people.”

Some people are looking on the bright side and seeing this as a tiny shred of “hope” amid the ongoing 2022 mess.

Then there are important questions to discuss, like who gets custody of “hotness” and Lisa’s other ex, Lenny Kravitz.

RIP to both Jason and Lisa’s DMs, and good luck to them both.

And think of poor Pete Davidson! The dude has a new dilemma in life.

