Let’s get this obligatory line out of the way first: love is dead.

From there, we can reflect upon the surprising news that See and Aquaman star Jason Momoa and A Different World and Mustang-lover Lisa Bonet called it quits. They’ve been together for about sixteen years, married for five years, and share two children; and yep the marriage has run its course.

Momoa announced the parting of their ways on Instagram, where he explained that “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times.” He added, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.” Further, he declared that “We free each other.”

All of this is happening amid pandemic conditions, although that doesn’t appear to have slowed down the career front for Momoa. Rather, he’s moved from losing his mind in “gnarly” quarantine before going “blonde” for Aquaman 2. It happens!

Whatever the cause of the split, people are shocked to hear the news. Reactions are mixed, but the news has made some people emotional… and yes, it’s also a “huge blow for hot people.”

why did jason momoa and lisa bonet announce their divorce in a poem 😭 pic.twitter.com/LYAEn7dFrw — gabby (@gojosdaya) January 13, 2022

jason momoa and lisa bonet are breaking up… a huge blow for hot people pic.twitter.com/E46dYSHVW6 — i want to bailey-ve 🛸 (@been_herde) January 13, 2022

Lisa Bonet has had Kenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa as loving partners. I can’t even imagine who will be next for her, if and when she is ready. She’s just in a different league. She is one of one. pic.twitter.com/uP2c9MgaJp — April (@ReignOfApril) January 13, 2022

Some people are looking on the bright side and seeing this as a tiny shred of “hope” amid the ongoing 2022 mess.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet both being single again means that I have 2 minuscule chances to marry either of them. The hope 2022 needed — leftover waffles (@TopherMichelle) January 13, 2022

I must take to my bed. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are parting ways after seventeen years! Happy to comfort them both in any way the lord sees fit. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 13, 2022

Then there are important questions to discuss, like who gets custody of “hotness” and Lisa’s other ex, Lenny Kravitz.

But if Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are splitting up who gets custody of hotness? — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 13, 2022

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are breaking up- but who gets custody of Lenny Kravitz? — Shari Lynn (@LynnSharig8) January 13, 2022

All I wanna know is, who gets custody of Lenny Kravitz in the Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa divorce? — Thisisnatols (@thisisnatols) January 13, 2022

All these women excited about Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet getting divorced, but I'm just worried about who gets custody of Lenny Kravitz. — Ginger 🌊 🏳️‍🌈 (@GingerPixie00) January 13, 2022

so now that lisa bonet and jason momoa are breaking up, who gets custody of lenny kravitz’s scarf? — A™️🇸🇪 (@heartshapedoll) January 13, 2022

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are getting a divorce but him and Lenny are still going to stay together right? — Ma$on (@FirstGentleman) January 13, 2022

RIP to both Jason and Lisa’s DMs, and good luck to them both.

Jason Momoa telling the internet he's single now pic.twitter.com/aqEq83EKre — Mike Redmond (@theredmond) January 13, 2022

All the ladies running to comfort Jason Momoa because of his divorce pic.twitter.com/kjFgm5TD2h — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) January 13, 2022

When the streets heard Jason Momoa was single pic.twitter.com/TgrAZ0ILGA — rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) January 13, 2022

Jason Momoa just announced he and his wife split….. pic.twitter.com/jttEyQ68Sh — very sad hog fan (@MelissainPhx) January 13, 2022

How I’m pulling up on Lisa Bonet after finding out that her and Jason Momoa are getting divorced pic.twitter.com/A9B94ivziG — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) January 13, 2022

And think of poor Pete Davidson! The dude has a new dilemma in life.