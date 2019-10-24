Jason Momoa Would Prefer To Champion His Female Lead’s Badassery And Not His Own

“Am I an egotistical asshole? Ehhhhh, maybe.” This was Jason Momoa‘s response after I not-so-casually mentioned how outspoken he was, earlier that day during a See press conference, about how much he loved the script for the upcoming Apple TV+ show. Actually, Momoa had told a room full of people that he was so thrilled by the project that he immediately shouted that the role was his and no one else’s. Well, I think that Momoa’s question to me was a rhetorical one, or at least, I hope it was, but I feel pretty confident in stating that Momoa probably is not an asshole, in the egotistical sense or otherwise. We’ll talk that out here.

For one thing, Momoa insisted that I should finish a question when a handler stepped in to tell us that our allotted time had expired. For another, he’s so used to answering questions about himself that you can tell, just a little bit, that he’s amused by everyone’s fascination with him. But why shouldn’t they be fascinated? We’re talking about Khal Drogo and Aquaman and a smattering of other roles, all of which — let’s face it — slid his way largely because of his physical presence. In person, he’s everything you’d expect: somewhat imposing with goofiness looming just beneath the surface. That juxtaposition only grew stranger when I heard someone beg him, “No more burping” right before he stood up to warmly shake my hand. He probably could have crushed everyone in the building with one hand, and yet, he also was a total dork during our interview. This charismatic paradox caused me to wonder exactly why he slow-burned so hard on the way to becoming an A-lister.

Well, Momoa’s leading his own TV series for the first time. See, written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and directed by Francis Lawrence (Mockingjay, I Am Legend), arrives on a seemingly familiar, post-apocalyptic note. A virus decimated humanity 600 years ago, rendering all survivors blind. Yes, that’s going to remind people of A Quiet Place and (dear god) Bird Box, for better or worse, but the series distinguishes itself not only with stunning action scenes and incredibly lush visuals (shot in British Columbia) but with how it digs deep into human nature while confronting complex and tough questions. Momoa’s character, Baba Voss, is the adoptive father of twins who are born with the mythic ability to see. That makes his family, and his village, a target of outsiders.

Also in the room when I spoke to Momoa was Hera Hilmar, who potrays Baba Voss’ wife, Maghra. The three of us chatted about the massive challenges that the cast endured while making this series. Mind you, this discussion took place at the end of a long day that included a press conference and roundtables and an assortment of other demands. I watched as Momoa was asked to discuss himself, over and over again. That’s simply how things are for him: He’s used to always being the focus, and he never, ever complains about the process. He also knows that the success or failure of this show (a massively budgeted one) rests largely on his exceedingly broad shoulders.

Don’t get me wrong. We did talk about Momoa, but he really lit up when he realized that I wished to discuss See‘s action scenes, beginning with one where Hera’s character crosses a bridge — a perilous, rickety structure, and remember, she’s blind — while holding two babies. He was pumped to brag about the badass moves of his female co-star. “After she just gave birth,” Momoa raved. “Let’s talk about that!”

Witnessing a male A-lister who’s thrilled to shine the spotlight on his leading lady, well, that’s something. Not only was Momoa relieved to not have the focus solely on him, but he wanted the world to know exactly how much Hera Hilmar put into her role. The scene in question took place in harsh terrain and, yes, mere minutes after Hera’s Maghra delivered twins into the world.

“We put a whole lot of work into the whole birth scene in the first episode, and we wanted it to be as visceral and as real as we could. It wasn’t like we shot it after giving birth for real, but it was a difficult scene,” she admitted. “And then suddenly, they have to flee, and this woman has been just cut open. I would imagine that’s not going to be easy for anyone to walk really far to a new home, over bridges, over mountains, and everything, but at the same time, it’s like a life-death situation, and you just have to do it and trust it. And at every moment, they could die.”