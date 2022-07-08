Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, given to those “who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public, or private endeavors,” to 17 individuals on Thursday. Recipients included Meghan McCain’s dad (in case you hadn’t heard), Denzel Washington (who wasn’t able to attend the ceremony after testing positive for COVID), and two athletes, Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe. Both have won Olympic gold medals; Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in history, while Rapinoe is a two-time Women’s World Cup champion. But according to MAGA lawyer Jenna Ellis, they, like Biden, who famously beat Donald Trump in the 2020 election, are losers.

“Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe,” Ellis tweeted. If you know Ellis for anything (and I pray that you don’t), it’s probably for being a “dipsh*t” who thought she could overturn the election, or getting farted on (ALLEGEDLY) by fellow knucklehead Rudy Giuliani, or sharing an obviously fake Teddy Roosevelt quote on social media, or portraying draft-dodger Trump as a “warrior.”

You can add “calling Biles and Rapinoe losers” to her impressive CV.

Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2022

The top reply to Ellis’ tweet: “Simone Biles won 19 World Championship Golds, 4 Olympic Golds and is the most decorated gymnast in US history. Megan Rapinoe won 2 World Cups, an Olympic Gold and was named Best Player in the World in 2019. You lost 63 lawsuits and got farted on by Rudy Giuliani.” A winning legacy.

Jenna Ellis' considers her big win being fartblasted by Rudy Giuliani during this MI election hearing https://t.co/nB3m1jqXiu pic.twitter.com/L5IMA2CA6i — Search for 'Jury Nullification' (@Voodoo_Pork) July 8, 2022

Let’s put your record in court against Biles’ and Rapinoe’s records on the mat/field. https://t.co/iwmT0fSnHs — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 8, 2022

Unfortunately they don’t hand out gold medals for losing lawsuits https://t.co/6OvplsPWGO — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) July 8, 2022

Jenna Ellis’ claim to fame was huffing Giuliani’s COVID-laced fart. But she’s the arbiter of who’s a winner? Give me a break. https://t.co/4dWN5GsKYX — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) July 8, 2022

Aren't you the Jenna Ellis who lost 63 election lawsuits? Did you get COVID by Rudy farting on you? https://t.co/SIkr8siWtR — 🇺🇦Todd Deringer 💯 🇺🇦#StandWithUkraine🇺🇦 (@ToddDeringer) July 8, 2022

Biles and Rapinoe are winners. Multiple gold medals and championships. You went 0-63 in lawsuits attempting to overturn the election. https://t.co/oxr4dkkcZ8 — *you're (@RKJ65) July 8, 2022

Never forget that Jenna Ellis was a traffic court lawyer who was so bad at her job that her bosses argued TWICE with the Colorado Department of Labor that she shouldn’t be allowed to collect unemployment insurance after being fired. https://t.co/rtJyeAjGZl — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) July 8, 2022