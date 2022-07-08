trump-lawyer-jenna-ellis.jpg
MAGA Lawyer Jenna Ellis Possibly Inhaling One Of Rudy Giuliani’s Farts Is The Only Explanation For Her ‘Losers’ Tweet About Simone Biles And Megan Rapinoe

Senior Pop Culture Editor

Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, given to those “who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public, or private endeavors,” to 17 individuals on Thursday. Recipients included Meghan McCain’s dad (in case you hadn’t heard), Denzel Washington (who wasn’t able to attend the ceremony after testing positive for COVID), and two athletes, Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe. Both have won Olympic gold medals; Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in history, while Rapinoe is a two-time Women’s World Cup champion. But according to MAGA lawyer Jenna Ellis, they, like Biden, who famously beat Donald Trump in the 2020 election, are losers.

“Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe,” Ellis tweeted. If you know Ellis for anything (and I pray that you don’t), it’s probably for being a “dipsh*t” who thought she could overturn the election, or getting farted on (ALLEGEDLY) by fellow knucklehead Rudy Giuliani, or sharing an obviously fake Teddy Roosevelt quote on social media, or portraying draft-dodger Trump as a “warrior.”

You can add “calling Biles and Rapinoe losers” to her impressive CV.

The top reply to Ellis’ tweet: “Simone Biles won 19 World Championship Golds, 4 Olympic Golds and is the most decorated gymnast in US history. Megan Rapinoe won 2 World Cups, an Olympic Gold and was named Best Player in the World in 2019. You lost 63 lawsuits and got farted on by Rudy Giuliani.” A winning legacy.

