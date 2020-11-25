Getty Image
Trump’s Lawyer Jenna Ellis Is Being Mocked For Sharing An Obviously Fake Teddy Roosevelt Quote

Donald Trump and his team of sub-Lionel Hutz lawyers were expected to travel to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on Friday to continue his futile attempt at overturning the fair and legal election that he lost to Joe Biden. But the trip was called off after Rudy Giuliani “was exposed to a 2nd person in the last week who tested positive for coronavirus,” according to CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond. That means there won’t be a repeat of the Four Seasons incident or the black goo leaking from Rudy’s scalp, but at least it gives Jenna Ellis more time to look up fake Teddy Roosevelt quotes.

Trump’s legal advisor, who recently claimed that he won the election by a “landslide,” tweeted a quality photo of America’s 26th president with the quote, “To anger a conservative, lie to him. To anger a liberal, tell him the truth.” That doesn’t sound like something Theodore Roosevelt would say, because he didn’t: literally the first Google result for the quote is a Reuters article that states, “Posts circulated on social media attribute a quote on liberals and conservatives to the 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt. The quote, however, is falsely attributed to him… Reuters found no mention of this quote among those compiled by the Theodore Roosevelt Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to perpetuating his memory and ideals.”

After being ridiculed for sharing a fake quote, Ellis tweeted, “For people asking, this quotation has been attributed to Roosevelt, but there isn’t a specific record of him saying this in a speech. I posted it because the idea itself is true, whether or not he said it!” Trump’s lawyer, the same who once called the president “an idiot,” siding with “sounds true” over “is true” is just too perfect, as many on Twitter pointed out.

“To anger a conservative, lie to him. To anger a liberal, tell him the truth” — Michael Scott.

