Donald Trump and his team of sub-Lionel Hutz lawyers were expected to travel to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on Friday to continue his futile attempt at overturning the fair and legal election that he lost to Joe Biden. But the trip was called off after Rudy Giuliani “was exposed to a 2nd person in the last week who tested positive for coronavirus,” according to CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond. That means there won’t be a repeat of the Four Seasons incident or the black goo leaking from Rudy’s scalp, but at least it gives Jenna Ellis more time to look up fake Teddy Roosevelt quotes.

Trump’s legal advisor, who recently claimed that he won the election by a “landslide,” tweeted a quality photo of America’s 26th president with the quote, “To anger a conservative, lie to him. To anger a liberal, tell him the truth.” That doesn’t sound like something Theodore Roosevelt would say, because he didn’t: literally the first Google result for the quote is a Reuters article that states, “Posts circulated on social media attribute a quote on liberals and conservatives to the 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt. The quote, however, is falsely attributed to him… Reuters found no mention of this quote among those compiled by the Theodore Roosevelt Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to perpetuating his memory and ideals.”

After being ridiculed for sharing a fake quote, Ellis tweeted, “For people asking, this quotation has been attributed to Roosevelt, but there isn’t a specific record of him saying this in a speech. I posted it because the idea itself is true, whether or not he said it!” Trump’s lawyer, the same who once called the president “an idiot,” siding with “sounds true” over “is true” is just too perfect, as many on Twitter pointed out.

Jenna Ellis’s fake Roosevelt quote just captures so many perfect things about the Trump legal team. pic.twitter.com/crF8RZCL8d — Raffi Melkonian (@RMFifthCircuit) November 25, 2020

In which, the Trumpian world having achieved Orwellian perfection, a quote about dishonesty is falsely shoved into Teddy Roosevelt’s mouth and spit up onto the internet…. https://t.co/s1NkKawJf7 — David Simon (@AoDespair) November 25, 2020

"Austin 3:16 says I just whupped your ass" — Hulk Hogan https://t.co/HsH5CBzGD8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 25, 2020

Maybe it's beating a dead horse at this point but there is something so perfect about tweeting this fake quote. https://t.co/6KtxKj2ckt — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) November 25, 2020

Teddy Roosevelt founded the Progressive Party, ran on a platform of national healthcare in 1912, and believed that no country could be strong whose people were sick and poor. Has Jenna Ellis EVER read a book in her life? https://t.co/55b3LUGTBj — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) November 25, 2020

Theodore Roosevelt literally started a political party called the “Progressive Party.” “Bull Moose Party” was a nickname. He ran on nationalizing health care in *1912.* @JennaEllisEsq read like, one book. https://t.co/MeHiWE1ETI — Jake Raabe is going to steal Ted Cruz’s turkey (@waveturtlejake) November 25, 2020

Teddy Roosevelt, that man who famously loved to own the libs https://t.co/4AfPgSoZXC — Tony Bobulinski (@lib_crusher) November 25, 2020

Teddy Roosevelt never said this. Falling for a fake quote from a Facebook meme is on-brand for an "attorney" who hasn't won a single case for the Trump campaign. https://t.co/0jk2W6Hm04 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) November 25, 2020

Literally using a fake quote while staking out the moral high ground on honesty.https://t.co/hNYGh1YW06 https://t.co/cntyUoC5lu — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 25, 2020

“To anger a conservative, lie to him. To anger a liberal, tell him the truth” — Michael Scott.