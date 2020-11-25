What remains of the Trump team has found itself in an unusual position: They’ve begun the process of formally handing the presidential reins to Joe Biden, but they’re also still trying to sell their boss as a strong man battling non-existent voter fraud. The day after Trump gave formally obscure bureaucrat Emily Murphy the blessing to start the transition process, he was back to acting like an unhinged weirdo. Ditto one of the major figures on his shrinking legal team — former critic Jenna Ellis — tried to make him look tougher than he is. And it didn’t go so hot.

On Tuesday night, Ellis took to Twitter, posting an image of Trump leaning on his Oval Office desk, looking down at a camera perched at a low-angle, trying to make him look huge and strong. Above it ran a simple, all-caps caption: “WARRIOR.”

It was a slam-dunk bid to Trump’s base, who continue to see him as a powerful leader and not, let’s say, a whiny narcissist who’s been acting like a spoiled child who can’t accept a clear defeat. While there were a number of hosannas from stalwart fans, this was social media, so there were a number of people who, shall we say, disagreed with the premise of Ellis’ tweet.

Isn’t this the guy who had to be airlifted to the hospital and asked if he was going to die like his friend died because he refused to practice basic hygiene while needing to be endlessly surrounded by worshippers https://t.co/OUZyjawy1t — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) November 25, 2020

YOUR LIFE FORCE IS RUNNING OUT https://t.co/jNaYOkasv0 — Gravy Whitta 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@garywhitta) November 25, 2020

Nothing says fighter like golf https://t.co/RtSjkeecdX — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 25, 2020

This is what a cult looks like. https://t.co/eZ5ShcvLd5 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 25, 2020

Many took umbrage with calling someone who used “bone spurs” as an excuse not to fight in the Vietnam War.

Bone spurrior. — JRehling (@JRehling) November 25, 2020

Except not in Vietnam where he would have actually had to get shot at so he "developed bone spurs…" oh … and later would call people who did fight, get injured or captured by the enemy or who died, "losers and suckers." But go on an worship who or whatever makes you happy. https://t.co/eTxh0lKwON — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) November 25, 2020

This is a warrior. Trump had bone spurs. pic.twitter.com/L2P8N12Sho — Kathy Warren (@mimiwarrenjab) November 25, 2020

my father did three fucking tours in vietnam while this bitch sucked his thumb and rubbed his bone spurs. hes a pussy, not a warrior. https://t.co/mUiDz5C9Td — the pines (@tha_pines) November 25, 2020

Others pointed out what Trump has reportedly said about soldiers, from those who were been captured, like John McCain, to those who died for their nation.

The same president who calls many warriors losers and suckers. https://t.co/j1iKTHpvNp — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) November 25, 2020

And some pointed out that Ellis was once upon a time, well, not a Trump fan.