On Friday, Ron DeSantis took their battle with Disney next level. The governor and much of the Florida GOP are pissed the mega-corporation wants their so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill repealed, and their latest retaliatory act was a biggie: He signed a bill that ends a 55-year-old statute that essentially makes them a private government within the state. It’s a bold move, and maybe a short-sighted one: It winds up sticking taxpayers with a $1 billion “debt bomb.” It also gave Disney an unlikely ally.

Hi @Disney. 👋 Open offer to help defend your right to constitutionally protected speech against Florida’s illegal retaliation.https://t.co/RoF5qwermh https://t.co/fOGJcAqY1K — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 22, 2022

Jenna Ellis, who achieved infamy as a lawyer for Donald Trump in the final, chaotic stretch of his presidency, took to Twitter to offer her services. “Hi @Disney,” she wrote. “”Open offer to help defend your right to constitutionally protected speech against Florida’s illegal retaliation.”

Indeed, on top of punishing Floridians — over another bill that also punishes Floridians — DeSantis’ latest attack on Disney also flagrantly violates the first amendment. After a DeSantis crony said the company could avert this punishment if they reneged on their condemnation, many pointed out that he openly admitted to extortion, handing them an easy legal victory.

Ellis came to notoriety in late 2020 by becoming one of the loudest spreaders of deranged voter fraud misinformation. She was a social media pariah for, among other things, calling her draft-dodging client a “warrior” and sharing an obviously fake Teddy Roosevelt quote. Still, the enemy of one’s enemy is a friend, right?

(Via The Hill)