Trump’s legal “Strike Force” continues to make noise in key swing states, hoping to reverse the results of the 2020 Presidential Election in court, but their latest claim of voter fraud in Georgia looks to have already been debunked — by members of their own party.

Jenna Ellis, a member of Trump’s legal team, appeared on Fox Business on Friday morning to rehash conspiracy theories about fake ballots being counted for President-elect Joe Biden, votes that helped him swing the state blue. Ellis told host Maria Bartiromo that Trump’s team, led by Rudy Giuliani, had uncovered “shocking” video footage of election workers wheeling out “suitcases” full of ballots after hours at the State Farm Arena in Fulton County where ballot-counting took place on November 3rd.

In the video, Ellis claims you can see multiple workers who stayed despite being told to go home, transporting containers of ballots to be scanned and counted, ballots that were shoved under what looks like a counting table.

“Absolutely shocking, Maria,” Ellis says in the clip. “What happened is that at about 10:30 at night in that voting center location, the election officials told everyone to just go home, stop counting. And then four people remained behind. And you can see from the video that they reached under a table, and took out four big boxes of ballots, and kept scanning them through, through the night.”

The only problem with this crackpot theory is that it’s already been called on its bullsh*t — and by Fox News reporters and Republican officials, no less.

Georgia’s election implementation manager, Republican Gabriel Sterling, took to Twitter to put out the fire, assuring the public that his office, as well as Georgia Secretary of State investigators, spent hours combing through the security footage in question and found nothing alarming about the counting process.

The 90 second video of election workers at State Farm arena, purporting to show fraud was watched in its entirety (hours) by @GaSecofState investigators. Shows normal ballot processing. Here is the fact check on it. https://t.co/HVJsvDjDvi — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) December 4, 2020

Frances Watson, the chief investigator for the Georgia secretary of state office, also confirmed to fact-checking site Lead Stories that those “suitcases” were actually just average containers you’d expect to hold ballots, and they were empty while sitting under the table.