Jerrod Carmichael is calling out Dave Chappelle for the comedian’s well-known penchant for telling transphobic jokes. Case in point, Chappelle famously made one mere minutes after being attacked on stage in early May. Carmichael, who recently came out as gay in his HBO special, made the remarks during a new interview with GQ Hype where he also blasted comics for being too concerned with teenagers, Twitter, and “cancel culture.”

While discussing Chappelle’s last special, which ensnared both the comedian and Netflix in a wave of controversy, Carmichael couldn’t fathom why the comedian would want to tarnish his “legacy” by continuing to go so hard on trans jokes.

“Chappelle, do you know what comes up when you Google your name, bro?” Carmichael said. “That’s the legacy? Your legacy is a bunch of opinions on trans sh*t? It’s an odd hill to die on. And it’s like, hey, bro. Who the f*ck are you? Who do you f*ck? What do you like to do? Childish jokes aside, who the f*ck are you? It’s just kind of played. But he’s choosing to die on the hill. So, alright, let him.”

As for comics who won’t stop railing against “cancel culture,” Carmichael is sick of hearing them complain.

“What does that mean, that people are mad on Twitter? Everybody’s fine,” Carmichael said. “These grown men are fine. I think, a lot of times, people who offer nothing truthful or meaningful about themselves then complain about society at large and create this boogeyman. It’s like, listen, that’s the most urgent thing in your life? God bless you. I’m tired of hearing it.”

(Via GQ Hype)