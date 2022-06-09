On Thursday, Netflix released a new comedy special, Stand Out: An LGBTQ Celebration, featuring LGBTQ+ comics Margaret Cho, Eddie Izzard, Tig Notaro, Rosie O’Donnell, Sandra Bernhard, and Patti Harrison, among others. The event was hosted by Billy Eichner and filmed during the Netflix Is a Joke Fest, the same comedy festival where headliner Dave Chappelle was attacked by a man brandishing a concealed knife.

Eichner brought up Chappelle during Stand Out: An LGBTQ Celebration, specifically the comedian’s history of transphobic jokes in his Netflix specials. “We all know how backwards and dangerous the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws are. Queer people, and especially trans people, are under legislative attack in this country. Trans people are being demeaned. They’re trying to dehumanize trans people. They’re trying to erase trans people. And I’m not even talking about Florida. I’m talking about Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix special!” the Bros star joked, adding, “Oh, come at me! I don’t have Jamie Foxx to defend me, but I have Rosie O’Donnell and the entire Gay Men’s Chorus!”

Comedian Mae Martin, who appeared on The Flight Attendant, also acknowledged Chappelle, as well as Louis C.K. and Ricky Gervais, during a joke about how Disney’s Beauty and the Beast can be used to explain gender identity. “I have this fantasy that Chappelle and Louis C.K. and Ricky Gervais — any kind of multi-millionaire who uses their massive platform to punch down — they’re eating a hog roast,” they said. “They’re ripping off the meat. They’re drinking goblets of that medieval drink, mead. They turn on the TV, and they see me doing my little Beauty and the Beast joke, and suddenly they’re like, ‘Oh my god. We’re wrong.’ And they gently cradle each other. They kiss each other.”

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration — the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics in a stand-up special — is now on Netflix! @billyeichner hosts the comedy extravaganza with intros by @MsSarahPaulson @LilyTomlin @rosie & @anidifranco! Plus, sets from these incredible comedians: pic.twitter.com/eFmzA5AdVg — Netflix (@netflix) June 9, 2022

Stand Out: An LGBTQ Celebration is available on Netflix now, while Bros (which Eichner also wrote) hits theaters on September 30.

