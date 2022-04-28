The busiest comedian of 2022 (not Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, sorry) is Jerrod Carmichael, who not only dropped his acclaimed HBO special, but is now gearing up to release his directorial debut, a dark buddy comedy titled On The Count Of Three. Carmichael also co-stars in the flick, based on a screenplay by Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch.

Despite Carmichael’s generally light-hearted tone, the movie has some dark themes. It focuses on two life-long friends: Val, played by Carmichael, and Kevin, played by Christopher Abbott (It Comes at Night and Girls) who make a suicide pact after a long string of bad luck and mental health issues. The duo spends a day preparing for their deaths, settling affairs, and confronting people from their past.

The film also stars Henry Winkler as a psychologist who emotionally scarred Kevin as a child and Tiffany Haddish as Val’s girlfriend. The movie made its debut at Sundance in 2021, receiving praise and sparking conversations about mental health, which will likely gain traction once it gets a wide release.

This isn’t the only movie to star Carmichael and Abbott, who will also join Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Mark Ruffalo, and Margaret Qualley in the upcoming adaptation of the 1992 novel Poor Things.

On The Count Of Three hits theaters on May 13th. Check out the trailer here.