Since its inception over the summer, the House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021 have talked to hundreds of people closely affiliated with former president Donald Trump. Many of them have done so willingly, suggesting they want to avoid legal trouble. But not everyone has played ball. Some of Trump’s closest cronies, such as Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows, have defied subpoenas (and may wind up in jail). Now another die-hard ally is refusing to cooperate, even if it makes him look like a hypocrite.
As per The New York Times, Jim Jordan, the highly dunkable representative from Ohio and one of the loudest cheerleaders of 2020 voter fraud lies, published an angry letter denouncing the committee exploring the events that led to the Capitol riot.
“The American people are tired of Democrats’ nonstop investigations and partisan witch hunts,” Jordan — who was a key player in Republicans’ tireless attempts to unseat former president Barack Obama through hundreds of oversight hearings, hundreds of subpoenas — wrote. “This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core constitutional principles and would serve to further erode legislative norms.”
It’s a sharp if predictable flip-flop from Jordan, who only two months ago claimed he had “nothing to hide” if they summoned him.
Jim Jordan in July. "If [Jan. 6 investigators] call me, I got nothing to hide."
Jordan in October: "I've said all along, 'I have nothing to hide.'"
Jordan yesterday: On second thought… https://t.co/UnumO3OLrC
Jordan was not only one of the most prominent Republicans spreading voter fraud lies in the lead-up to Jan. 6. He also nervously admitted he spoke with Trump “multiple times” on the big day. He also almost had a spot on the very same committee he’s now blowing off, but he was booted because he might be called as a witness. And now here we are.
Jordan’s actions also reminded many on social media of Jordan’s role in another House select committee: the one investigating the 2012 Benghazi attack. Of the 10 separate investigations into that incident, the House was involved in six. Jordan was a staple of those hearings, angrily railing against former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who testified for a combined 11 hours, never defying a subpoena and always cooperating with their questions. Those investigations found no evidence of a cover-up or lying.
So if Hillary Clinton could play ball with multiple Republican-led investigations into Benghazi, surely Jordan can cooperate with one investigation into an attempted overthrowing of democracy, right? Nope, and people were quick to point out Jordan’s hypocrisy.
Republicans held 33 hearings, 7 congressional investigations, published 11 reports, and forced Hillary Clinton to testify for 11 hours about Benghazi.
But they refuse to cooperate with an investigation into the deadly January 6 insurrection here at home. https://t.co/SI5sMt721v
If Clinton had refused to testify at the shambolic Benghazi hearings, they would’ve crucified her
She testified for 11 hours straight and they excoriated her anyway
Why does Jim Jordan get to defy the Jan 6 Committee by refusing to testify?
We have a Sergeant-at-Arms for that
This Jim Jordan won't answer committee questions? This Jim Jordan right here? pic.twitter.com/3eJHi8j7Dl
What would Jim Jordan have said if Hillary Clinton refused to testify before the Benghazi Committee?
Jim Jordan is a hypocrite, a coward, and a traitor.
Hillary testified for 11 hours. pic.twitter.com/boEWKL5GrF
Imagine if Clinton had refused to participate in the Benghazi investigation https://t.co/YAW31y5frG
remember during Benghazi when Hillary was called to testify and she melted straight the fuck down and refused to cooperate? of course you don't. she calmly answered questions for 11 hours, because she's not a shouty half-dressed degenerate performative-nonsense wrestling coach
But Jordan clearly had bigger fish to fry, such as penning important tweets.
Freedom!
