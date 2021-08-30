Getty Image
People Are Shaking Their Heads Over Jim Jordan’s Sudden Recollection Of Multiple Jan. 6 Calls With Trump

After initially stammering during a select committee hearing in July and claiming to not recall if he spoke to Donald Trump during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan has finally confirmed that he spoke to the former president “more than once” after being evacuated to a safe room.

Jordan confirmed the Trump calls to Politico but he said he’d “have to think about it” when asked to corroborate sources who claim fellow Republican Matt Gaetz was also involved in conversations with the former president:

“Look, I definitely spoke to the president that day. I don’t recall — I know it was more than once, I just don’t recall the times,” Jordan told our Olivia Beavers. He later said that “I’m sure” one of the Trump-involved calls took place in the safe room “because we were in that room forever.” (For safety reasons, we are not disclosing the specific room where members were evacuated to, but that is the room Jordan is referencing.) Jordan would not get into the specifics of what he discussed with the president, though he said that like everyone, he wanted the National Guard to get involved.

Jordan’s admission is notable considering his prior testimony to Congress that he couldn’t remember what time of the day he had spoken to Trump on January 6. There was also a considerable amount of backlash from Republicans after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t pick Jordan to serve on the select committee because he was a “material witness.” That characterization appears to be holding up.

As for Jordan suddenly remembering that, OK, he did call Trump a bunch of times during the historic assault on the Capitol building, the Ohio congressman is getting roasted on social media for looking suspicious as hell.

