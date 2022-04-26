As you’re aware by now, Elon Musk bought a new toy this week: a $44 billion social media platform called Twitter. Elon Musk flexed that wallet, and after a few road bumps, the platform appears to be his unless there’s a regulatory snag, which seems unlikely to happen, although it should be noted that helming Twitter’s arguably as much of a responsibility as those Tesla autopilot crashes. Regardless of outside issues, The View ladies are not impressed by this Twitter development.

They’re particularly taking umbrage with how Musk’s statement pointed towards his reason for the season-purchase: “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.” He is very excited about this concept:

So, everything goes, and does that include potentially unchecked harassment? Elon loves to troll and rile up people into bad crypto investments, and Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and the rest aren’t here for it. In particular, Hostin (starting at the 0:50 minute mark below) pointed out that Twitter’s very much “not the real world.” And she believes that the “free speech” claim from Musk is actually geared towards a certain community:

WILL ELON MUSK LIFT TRUMP TWITTER BAN? With the billionaire Tesla CEO set to buy Twitter for $44 billion, #TheView co-hosts and guest co-host @ambermruffin question if it will hurt or help free speech. https://t.co/EpB7rZbkHl pic.twitter.com/PaYeVkN0kF — The View (@TheView) April 26, 2022

“What’s interesting to me about Twitter is only 22 percent of adults are on Twitter in the world,” Hostin declared. “And that’s from a 2019 Pew study. And so Twitter is not the real world. And in fact, on Twitter it is predominantly straight white men. So when Elon Musk says, ‘Wow, this is about free speech,’ it seems to me that it’s about free speech of straight white men.”

Well, that’s a decent point. People also do tend to stay inside their own Twitter bubbles and forget that there’s a larger timeline, but hey, there could be a positive happening here, too. Maybe Ice-T, who’s being cool as always on the issue, will maybe he’ll get the edit button that he’s always wanted.