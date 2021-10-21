It’s been over 10 months since former president Donald J. Trump was booted from much of social media, including his favorite platform, Twitter. His attempts to fill that gaping hole have not gone well. Remember when he had a LiveJournal-esque blog? But he’s long threatened to start his own social media network. And finally, after many moons, he has one. And it has a predictably bombastic (and, fittingly, definitely misleading) name.

As per The Hill, Trump announced the forthcoming launch of the latest rightwing social media service, entitled “TRUTH Social.” (Yes, it appears to be all-caps.) The platform will be run by yet another Trump company, called Trump Media & Technology Group, which surely won’t come under investigation like all his other ones. Accompanying the news was an also predictably over-the-top press statement.

“I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable,” the statement, written by the big guy himself, read. There was more:

“I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!”

A bet launch for TRUTH is expected to go into effect at some point in November, with a launch planned for the first quarter of 2022 — in other words, about a year after his social media de-platforming, and a year after helping foment a failed but deadly insurrection in the Capitol building. When that happens, it will have to compete with all the other far right social media platforms, which have had their own shares of headaches, including hacks of users’ personal data. But the president-turned-failed blogger is super rich, right?

(Via The Hill)