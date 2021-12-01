Disgraced journalist-turned-Fox News sh*t disturber Lara Logan may think it’s appropriate to compare Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, but Jimmy Kimmel has had enough of “scumbags” and “monsters” like her. On Tuesday night, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host spent several minutes laying into all the Fauci-bashers out there, while noting that “If you’ve been watching Fox News, you know that the real enemy isn’t the [COVID] virus or the do-my-own-research geniuses who refuse to get the vaccine. The real enemy is Dr. Fauci.”

Kimmel shared a handful of clips from Fox News stories, featuring everyone from Tucker Carlson to Ted Cruz to, yes, Lara Logan, who have somehow come to view Dr. Fauci making recommendations on how best to protect ourselves from contracting COVID as him somehow playing God or having delusions of grandeur. And Kimmel is tired of it:

“Let me tell you screwballs something about Dr. Fauci, cause I’ve had enough of this and he’s too nice to say this himself: This man has been working on behalf of the public—that’s us—for more than 50 years. He has served under six presidents, starting with Reagan, President Bush, President Clinton, another President Bush, Obama, Trump, and now Biden. Republicans and Democrats. To suggest that his politics have anything to do with his work or what he recommends—it’s ridiculous, and it’s a lie. And he doesn’t deserve it. He didn’t ask for this. He’s not a politician, he’s a doctor. His interest is in protecting us from disease. Remember AIDS and Ebola and the Zika virus? He worked on all those things. And thank god there’s someone who’s educated enough, and devoted enough, to figure this stuff out for us, because we are not going to figure it out ourselves. And what are the thanks he gets? He gets scumbags like Ted Cruz, like Rand Paul, like that vile, inflatable Macy’s parade balloon of dogsh*t Tucker Carlson making up lies… And the reason they do it is so that they can keep terrifying old people, which is basically what they do for a living. They scare senior citizens in order to get ratings and money and votes. But to do that, they need villains; to scare grandma, they need fresh villains. And so they zero in on this tiny, adorable, tired man who has done nothing but good for the world.”

Kimmel also reminded viewers that even Donald Trump said he liked Fauci—and Trump “doesn’t say that about his own children.”

You can watch his full diatribe above, beginning around the 3:30 mark.