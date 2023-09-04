Joe Biden hasn’t really begun his 2024 campaign in earnest. Perhaps he’s content to let the Republican field duke it out and wait for its top contender to maybe finally get his comeuppance. But every now and then he’ll let loose some not-so-subtle digs. During a speech on Labor Day, he attacked a certain someone for not being a very good president, and he didn’t even have to say his name.

🔥 DARK BRANDON SAYS TRUMP DIDN'T BUILD A DAMN THING 🔥 POTUS BIDEN: “Guess what? The great real-estate builder, the last guy here, he didn’t build a damn thing!" “Under my predecessor, ‘Infrastructure Week’ became a punchline." “On my watch, infrastructure means a decade, and… pic.twitter.com/yUlGFGrenT — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 4, 2023

“The guy who held this job before me was just one of two presidents in history … who left office with fewer jobs in America than when he got elected to office,” Biden told a crowd of union workers in Philadelphia. “By the way, you know who the other one was? Herbert Hoover.”

The president wasn’t done. “When the last guy was here, he looked at the world from Park Ave.,” he said. ““I look at it from Scranton, Pa., I look at it from Claymont, Del.”

Biden talked up all the work his administration has done, including his infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act. His and his team’s work has led to strong jobs reports but not-so-hot marks from voters. Still, at least he’s gotten stuff done, unlike You Know Who.

“Guess what? The great real estate builder, the last guy, he didn’t build a damn thing,” Biden told the crowd. “Under my predecessor, infrastructure week became a punchline. On my watch … it’s a headline.”

Biden also slammed conservatives, who have been claiming the country is on the wrong path.

“They keep telling us America’s failing. They’re wrong,” Biden said. “I’ve got news for them: America has the strongest economy in the world right now, today.”