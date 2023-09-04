How’s your Labor Day weekend going? Did you grill? Eat funnel cake? Did you relax before fall kicks in? If you live in the Northeast perhaps you saw a pushing-73-year-old rocker play a three hour show. Or did you rant on social media about the many criminal indictments you’ve racked up? If it was the latter, then you’re probably Donald Trump.

As per Raw Story, the former president took to his rinky dink (and possibly about to die) Twitter clone on Sunday night, offering yet another ominous threat to Democrats.

“The Crooked Joe Biden Campaign has thrown so many Indictments and lawsuits against me that Republicans are already thinking about what we are going to do to Biden and the Communists when it’s our turn,” Trump wrote. “They have started a whole new Banana Republic way of thinking about political campaigns. So cheap and dirty, but that’s where America is right now. Be careful what you wish for!”

It seems like Trump is suggesting Republicans will go “Banana Republic” on Democrats should they take back power. If so, then wouldn’t they be “cheap and dirty”? Honestly it doesn’t seem like the “hamberders” guy thought this through.

It’s not the first time Trump has vowed some vague yet ominous form of revenge. Last week he dropped a very similar post that also included the words “be careful what you wish for.” The guy should probably spend Labor Day relaxing, as he has a very, very busy handful of months ahead of him.

(Via Raw Story)