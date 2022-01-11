After barely a week on Gettr, the MAGA alternative to Twitter, Joe Rogan is already blasting the social media site as “f*ckery.” While appearing on the latest episode of The Tim Dillon Show, Rogan didn’t hold back his thoughts on the app, which apparently annoyed him so much that he started dunking on Marjorie Taylor Greene and QAnon. At issue is the fact that Gettr artificially inflates your follower count by simply copying your Twitter follows, which Rogan did not appreciate, along with reports that the site is backed by a Chinese billionaire.

“I might be part of the Chinese Communist Party now, I believe,” Rogan quipped before tearing into his experience on Gettr, which he described as “fugazi.” Via The Daily Beast:

The comedian then suggested that he’d consider removing his Gettr profile, but “I don’t know how to get off,” he remarked. “Like if I get off of Gettr, I don’t think I can.” “You have you have to sit down with Marjorie Taylor Greene, personally,” Dillon joked. “She’s gonna tell me all about what’s in the basement of Comet Pizza,” Rogan chuckled in response.

In a statement to The Daily Beast, Gettr CEO Jason Miller said that the site has been in contact with Rogan’s team and “hope that we have addressed any concerns he may have.” So we’ll see if Rogan ends up satisfied and walks back his criticism of the social media platform, which he claimed to have joined out of fear that Twitter was getting out of control.

“Just in case sh*t over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well,” Rogan posted on his new Gettr account last week. “Rejoice!”

Maybe not so much.

