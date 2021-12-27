The 2024 presidential election is still a ways off, but Joe Rogan is already making a prediction that involves Donald Trump getting back in the game, only to get destroyed by a surprising candidate. That candidate? Michelle Obama. Naturally, Rogan’s prediction involves a dose of potentially problematic wording as well as some anti-vaccine shenanigans as well.

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster predicts that Obama will be at the top of the ticket with Kamala Harris once again serving as running mate. “We get a double dose of diversity,” Rogan said (via Mediaite) before praising Obama as being “articulate.”

“She’s great, she’s intelligent, she’s articulate, she’s the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime in terms of like a representative of intelligent articulate people,” Rogan said. However, the podcaster also predicted that Trump could still win if he forms a “super team” with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Obama doesn’t push back forcefully enough against vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

“The only thing that would stop her is if she bought into some of these policies that are destroying businesses in America that are making people scared,” Rogan predicted. Considering Michelle Obama isn’t an idiot and believes in science like the majority of the Democratic Party, we’re guessing she’s not going to come out swinging against COVID restrictions, which should be a moot issue by 2024, hopefully. Please.

