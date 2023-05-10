Mark Zuckerberg has his share of critics. (Right now Elon Musk probably isn’t his biggest fan.) Joe Rogan isn’t one of them, at least when it comes to his foray into martial arts. Last time the Facebook/Meta top dog was on The Joe Rogan Experience, one thing they discussed was the former’s love of Jiu-Jitsu, the Japanese form of close combat. Cut to this past weekend and Zuck won his first such match. Color Rogan impressed!

On Wednesday’s show, Rogan was chatting with stand-ups Kim Congdon and Sara Weinshenk about Muay Thai, or Thai boxing, which he encouraged they take up. That got Rogan thinking about the Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce fan’s big win.

“Did you see Mark Zuckerberg won a gold medal in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition?” Rogan asked the two. He then uttered the magic words, “Mark Zuckerberg is a f*cking savage.”

He kept gushing: “This dude has been training Jiu-Jitsu. This is what he did. He wore a Covid mask and he fucking put a hat on and he hid. He used an alias.”

Rogan then thought about what it must have been like to have gotten beat up by someone once portrayed by Jesse Eisenberg:

“Imagine you’re right about to compete in like maybe your first competition. ‘Well just give it a try. I mean, what’s the worst thing that could happen?’ Worst thing that could happen — you get strangled by a super-nerd in front of the whole world.”

Zuckerberg has been training in Jiu-Jitsu for the last few years. At last weekend’s competition, he nabbed both gold and silver medals, which he posted on both his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

So congrats to Mark Zuckerberg, not only for the win but also for impressing someone who thinks The Rock juices. You can watch Rogan’s clip in the video above.

(Via Mediaite)