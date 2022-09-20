As Jon Hamm continues to promote his star turn in Confess, Fletch, the former Mad Men actor stopped by The Howard Stern Show where the conversation immediately zeroed in on Hamm’s pants. More specifically, what’s in them. As tabloid readers know, Hamm experienced a flurry of paparazzi attention after the actor was photographed seemingly going commando. There was not a whole lot left to the imagination. We’ll put it at that.

Hamm has remained humble about his legendary “Hammaconda” even though he’s not a huge fan of the topic. Stern, of course, couldn’t wait to talk about it, and started hitting Hamm with questions right off the bat. Mostly Stern wanted to know if the rumors are true that Hamm doesn’t wear underwear, and the actor quickly put that idea to rest. Via New York Post:

“I have worn underwear every single day of my life, Howard,” stated Hamm. “First of all, who doesn’t wear underwear? Yeah, I’ve worn underwear every day of my life. With a suit? Come on. I love a comfy boxer brief, thank you very much. I like a breathable cotton. Who doesn’t?”

Of course, if Hamm is telling the truth, that makes the paparazzi photos from the early 2010s even more impressive. If that’s how it looks under two layers, dang, Don Draper. That said, it’s surprising that Hamm actually played ball with Stern because here’s what he told Rolling Stone in 2019 when the magazine tried to broach the subject.

“They’re called ‘privates’ for a reason,” Hamm said. “I’m wearing pants, for f*ck’s sake. Lay off.”

