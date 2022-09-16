That I didn’t greet Confess, Fletch star Jon Hamm with a far too informal, “you did it, you brilliant maniac, you actually did it!” when he logged onto our recent Zoom call is, I think, a personal triumph of restraint. For 30+ years Hollywood has tried and spectacularly failed to find a way back to Fletch, teasing us all with the possibility of talents like Ben Affleck, Kevin Smith, Bill Lawrence, and Jason Sudeikis stepping into the role.

As a fan of the franchise (the Gregory Mcdonald novels and Chevy Chase ’80s movies), I have risen and fallen with the lifecycle of these rumors — the buzz, the silence, the death, the glimmer of hope lighting the way for the next contestant. But now it’s here (on VOD and in select theaters), a rebirth for the smilingly sarcastic investigative reporter who leads with his wits even when they back him into a tough situation. How did Hamm, director Greg Mottola, and the rest of the team do it? Well, it starts with not being beholden to the most famous iteration of the character or being intimidated by the many failed attempts that came before.

I spoke with you at Comic-Con in New York a few years ago, and at the start of it, there was a blank piece of paper on the table. I cracked a joke, you doodled something quickly, everybody laughed, and we got on with it. But afterward, you walked away and one of the other writers literally jumped on the table to grab the sketch and was like, “I am taking this home!”

I wish I knew what I had scribbled.

I just hope it’s mounted over her fireplace or another place of prominence.

I hope so too.

So, the history of trying to get Fletch off the ground is so long. It almost feels like it was cursed. I didn’t believe this was actually real until the end credits. Was that history of failed efforts intimidating?

No, is the short answer. If you look back on how long it’s been since the original film came out and then the sequel came out, we’re talking well over 30 years, and a lot can happen and a lot has happened, not only to our industry but how movies are made, how they’re distributed, how they’re sold, how they’re everything. And then you sprinkle a little pandemic on top of all of it, and the amount of obstacles that had to be overcome are various and sundry and impressive. So I was happy that we got to make it. I had been a fan of the books, I had heard rumblings of certain people going to try to reboot the franchise and this person and that person, and it never happened for whatever reason. I don’t know why.

I knew that once we got the rights and they fell to me, and Bill Block from Miramax said, “We really want you. We want to make this thing,” I knew that we could put together a team that would make the best version of it. And that’s what I feel like we did. We made a Fletch for the 21st century. We successfully reintroduced this character much more based on the character that existed in the books. And hopefully in success, we’re going to get a chance to make as many more of these as there are novels, and there are quite a few novels left. I know we have a lot of love from the Gregory Mcdonald estate, that was always nice to hear that they were excited about what we were doing. And yeah, I enjoyed doing it, so I’m looking forward to getting a chance to do more.

Why this specific book as the jumping-on point?

It’s funny how kind of perfectly this book actually fits the kind of circumstances. Fletch is basically retired, he’s living in Europe, he’s writing about an obscure Western artist, and he’s sort of pulled back into the game. He doesn’t want to do it, but he has to. And of course, things spiral rapidly out of control and into heightened comic insanity, and that’s what we like. So the setup was right there, like, “Well, let’s pull him back into the game, and now here we are.” That was kind of why we picked it, and the rest was that the story’s interesting, it took place in an interesting city. It obviously takes place in the ’70s in the book, which we thought briefly about, “Oh, maybe we make it a period piece. Maybe that’s more fun.” And then we were like, “No, let’s just make it in the here and now. We’ll just adapt it in a real way.” Which proved to have some challenges.

The wonderful thing about Gregory Mcdonald’s writing is that he is very cognizant of weaving in kind of social commentary into his stories. So the social issues of the day in the ’70s weren’t exactly the same as they are in the 2020s, but that was easy enough, I suppose, to adapt. I’m glad I didn’t have to do it, but Greg is very adept at doing that, and he was able to bring in the absurdity of Instagram influencers and bring in the realities of ride-sharing and what have you into this story and make it very modern, and also make it very approachable for a new generation.