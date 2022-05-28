For years, Jon Voight — brilliant, Oscar-winning actor and former Democratic activist who actively protested against the Vietnam War and even helped two-time presidential candidate George McGovern register voters — has been a rabid cheerleader for Donald Trump. He’s recorded multiple unhinged videos in which he’s praised the former president. They’re so strange that even one of his Ray Donovan costars has dragged him. But after the gun massacre in Uvalde, Texas, which took the lives of 19 children and two adults, he broke ranks.

MAGA hero, actor Jon Voigt, goes off the rails on them after the Uvalde school shooting: “There should be proper qualifications for gun ownership. Proper testing. One should only own a gun if they’re qualified and schooled.” pic.twitter.com/mvdepiLdWo — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 28, 2022

In the video, Voight is unequivocal about gun control laws many in his party do not agree with. “[We must] ensure that we never see this horror again in our lifetime,” Voight says. “We must identify every individual for their credentials for their mental capacity to bear arms. There should be proper qualifications for gun ownership. Proper testing. One should only own a gun if they’re qualified and schooled.”

Voight’s video dropped the same weekend as the annual NRA convention, which began mere days after the tragedy in Uvalde, and in Houston, a mere five-hour drive away. Its speakers, including Donald Trump and Ted Cruz, have been adamant about defending second amendment rights, even with semi-automatic weapons meant for war. Few Republicans have put the blame on easy access to guns. Cruz, in fact, has been widely dragged for blaming doors instead.

So when one of the few loud Trumpists in Hollywood called for background checks and more, people could not believe they finally found they were in agreement with him.

It has been a really long time since I've heard something from Jon Voigt that I have agreed with. https://t.co/ziycA5v0yd — Mekanickal (@Mekanickal) May 28, 2022

Holy shit! I can't believe I'm agreeing with Jon Voigt. https://t.co/bMAJO5C3nH — ✡️♀️Knomia curses a LOT–🖕Putin (@knomia) May 28, 2022

Never thought I'd say, "well, as Jon Voigt says so well…" https://t.co/k7pCPMykKg — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) May 28, 2022

Well, I didn't know Jon Voigt and I would agree at all on this topic. https://t.co/dKnlXKsPIu — Ethan Bearman 🇺🇸✡️🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine (@EthanBearman) May 28, 2022

Others couldn’t believe the GOP had lost Voight, at least on this issue.

When you lose Jon Voigt https://t.co/LcgrkDxdGj — anderson (@RobAnderson2018) May 28, 2022

If Jon Voigt is saying this… Then you're really really really wrong for not wanting changes because he's typically wrong. https://t.co/ni8frOTap6 — Alex (@astroalehcat) May 28, 2022

Wow. Jon Voigt breaking ranks. https://t.co/n0X4Rr6vr2 — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 28, 2022

When you've lost Jon Voigt… — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) May 28, 2022

The only downside? A lot of people, including Ron Filipkowski, who helped make Voight’s video go viral, know how to spell his surname.