The Trump era has divided generations more than in any time since the 1960s, but few parents-child relationships are as fraught as the one between Jon Voight and his daughter Angelina Jolie. He’s an Oscar-winning actor and former Democrat who records videos telling Trump supporters to launch a Civil War; she’s an Oscar-winning actress who actually makes the world a better place through her human rights initiatives. They don’t get along, and they haven’t for years. So when Voight recorded yet another pro-Trump video in the wake of the president’s defeat, many thought less about him and more about her.

Jon Voight says "President Trump is the only man that can save this nation." pic.twitter.com/AnSoG4qzoW — The Hill (@thehill) November 28, 2020

The video comes a couple weeks after Voight released a video so deranged even right-wingers were a little appalled. It was in response to Joe Biden defeating Trump in the 2020 election, which he called a “lie,” and he then called on the outgoing president’s supporters to engage in some vague “fight,” which doesn’t sound particularly safe given how many of them have been buying guns during the pandemic. Cut to the end of the month — after Trump’s legal team has suffered dozens of defeats and failed to prove any kind of voter fraud — and he’s back.

“I’m warning you all that we’re in great danger if we fall under a Biden administration,” Voight said in another awkwardly filmed video, which features him staring at an awkward off-screen angle, with far too much headroom. But much of his focus this time was on California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has ordered lockdowns in response to exploding COVID-19 cases. “He’s a disgrace to mankind, he and his relative Nancy Pelsoi, who has tried to bring President Trump down.”

Voight did address the elephant in the room. “I’ve been attacked by my fellow peers, saying I am preaching violence,” Voight said. But he didn’t counter that argument so much as play “I know you are but what am I,” saying, “the truth is, they all are. The left are burning and destroying our cities.” (Note: The protests he’s referring to have mostly died down by this point.)

He also doubled down on his seditious talk. “We must remember who we are. We are a nation that fought the Civil War, and we won that battle,” he said. “Let’s not give up.”

Once again, Voight’s latest screed was met with a lot of online mockery, some conflating him with other Hollywood Trumpers.

Ricky Schroeder is the Jon Voight of James Woods — Donkoola (@Donkoola1) November 28, 2020

Anyone else refusing to watch anything with Jon Voight, Randy Quaid, or James Wood going forward? — Mother Wit❣️IM SPEAKING❣️ (@MotherWitAdv) November 28, 2020

And some harkened back to his older roles — and we don’t mean Midnight Cowboy or Coming Home.

I never want to see Jon Voight aside from when he's being eaten by an anaconda. — The Incredible Sulk (@turnup_thetweet) November 28, 2020

But many thoughts turned to Angelina Jolie, who hopefully doesn’t check what’s trending on Twitter.

Jon Voight lost his mind decades ago.. ask his Daughter who no longer speaks to him.. https://t.co/LcnleuhK8K — Kamatsu (@DarkWebWarrior) November 28, 2020

Every time Jon Voight turns up to say something embarrassing and fascistic, it reminds everyone of why his daughter, Angelina Jolie, is estranged from him and has dedicated herself to humanitarian causes for women and children. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) November 28, 2020

Angelina Jolie deserved far better for a father than Jon Voight Jon Voight never deserved a beautiful soul like her as his daughter. Angelina is on the right side of history…Jon is on the wrong side forever pic.twitter.com/mBYlzQC3XQ — Chrissi Nielsen (@NielsenChrissi) November 28, 2020

Every time Jon Voight goes on tv to tell us again that America needs Trump, I recall that he once went on tv to tell us his daughter Angelina Jolie was crazy, & the media treated it as fact. It must suck hard when the world thinks you're nuts bc your totally batshit dad said so. pic.twitter.com/otwdrlMi0i — 📚Tibby♀️ (@tibby17) November 28, 2020

Every time I see Jon Voight I can't help but wonder what miracle allowed him be the father to Angelina Jolie. I wonder if they've done a DNA test. I'm not buying it. pic.twitter.com/PR6pGJJRNT — Davidp5280 (@davidp5280) November 28, 2020

Angelina Jolie, who hasn't spoken to her father in years, seeing she's trending because the haters want to drag her into his mess.. pic.twitter.com/NDO9dhOXLF — 🦄 (@KarolinaVega) November 28, 2020

General rule of thumb: when you want to get a feel for the general chr of a celeb behind their public persona, look at what their children think of them & how they talk about them. There's a reason why Zelda Williams talks lovingly about her dad &

why Angelina Jolie does not. https://t.co/I83pBz20XM — Lisette Baxter (@LisetteBaxter) November 28, 2020

Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight are trending right next to each other. I think that's the closest they've been in years. — Alexander McKinley, QBE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Ajohms1956) November 28, 2020