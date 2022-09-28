When Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Coming To Streaming?

Don’t Worry Darling has suddenly become the year’s must-watch movie, and it has nothing to do with the actual plot of the movie (which, to be fair, is pretty predictable). But with constant gossip and drama brewing since the movie first began production, it’s perfectly fair to want to sit down and watch the movie, just to see if it was worth all of that fuss.

If you are unaware, Don’t Worry Darling follows Pugh as a young woman who lives with her husband in an experimental town where things are not as perfect as they seem. Also starring are Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and Kiki Layne.

The movie arrived in theaters last week and managed to attract a large crowd of Styles’ dedicated fans, and some Nick Kroll fans too, probably. But if you don’t want to have to be in public in order to watch the movie, it’s always a good choice to wait until it comes to streaming.

Since Don’t Worry Darling is one of the few Warner Bros. movies released this year, we can assume that it will still qualify for the HBO Max 45-day release deal with the streamer (that deal is set to expire at the end of the year). This would make Don’t Worry Darling available to stream on November 7th, that is if the movie fizzles out in time. If the dystopian drama ends up sitting comfortably at the box office, Warner Bros. might wait it out a little longer before making it available online.

So, if you still want to see Don’t Worry Darling, despite the on-set fights, dramatic firings, and, of course, SpitGate, then you won’t have to wait much longer!